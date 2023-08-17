The Secretary General of the Forum for Change (FDC), Nathan Nandala Mafabi, has slammed Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, accusing her of interfering in opposition party politics.

He was responding to the speaker’s decision not to remove Kira municipality MP Ibrahim Semujju Nganda as the FDC party’s chief whip in parliament, as requested by a group of disgruntled FDC members led by Buhweju MP Francis Mwijukye.

According to Mafabi, the members who petitioned parliament against Semujju Nganda’s dismissal and appointment of Yusuf Nsibambi are not members of the FDC’s working committee and even petitioned the wrong office without petitioning the party.

“Madam Speaker, these members misled you because the functions of the National Executive Committee, National Council or National Delegates Conference are clearly spelt out in the Party Constitution,” he said

“I am certain if you had asked for clarification from me as a member of parliament and Secretary General , I would have clarified. Your letter clearly shows that Parliament is meddling in internal party operations which is against the Political Parties and Organizations Act as amended,” he added

ADVERTISEMENT

He informed the speaker of parliament that FDC is not removing Hon Ssemujju Nganda as a Member of Parliament but rather removing him from the assignment they gave him as a party.

He further pointed out that he is the authorised person to communicate the whip appointment in the party.

“We hope this provides clarity on the issues raised and we request that you are not misled by some members who use their privileged offices. Advise the petitioners to petition the party or court. There are no legal consequences to parliament because parliament is just informed of the appointment from the party which does not require parliamentary approval,” he emphasized