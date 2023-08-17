MTN MoMo has announced the launch of the third edition of the MoMo Application Programme Interface (API) group hackathon, a platform designed to bring together web developers and entrepreneurs from across Africa.

The event aims to accelerate financial inclusion and the digitization of payments on the continent.

Themed “Innovative Financial and Transactional Applications,” the MoMo API Group Hackathon invites developers and entrepreneurs to create mobile applications that leverage MTN Mobile Money APIs.

These applications will utilize the new capabilities of V2.1 (Notification, KYC, Auth.) and V2.2 (Channel as a Service) to cover use cases beyond payments, fostering a comprehensive and inclusive digital financial ecosystem.

The hackathon will take place in 12 operating countries, including Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Rwanda, eSwatini, Congo Brazzaville, Guinea Conakry, Zambia, Benin, Liberia, South Africa, South Sudan, and Nigeria.

Each country-specific event will bring together technology and entrepreneurship enthusiasts.

Richard Yego, the Managing Director of MTN MoMo, stated, “We believe that by collaborating with the brightest minds in the tech community, we can shape the future of mobile financial services and create a platform that fosters cashless and digital economies, making financial services more accessible and inclusive.”

Mark Kivumbi, Senior Manager Product Development and Innovations invited developers and entrepreneurs to be part of this transformative journey.

“I am honored to stand before you today to announce a ground breaking initiative that embodies MTN MoMo commitment to innovation, financial inclusion and the digital landscape,” he said.

He said registration is now open, and interested participants can secure their spot in the MoMo API Hackathon.

The timeline for the hackathon includes an information session, a clarification session for the top 12 selected teams, and the judging event where winners will be announced.

Prizes totalling close to $10,000 are up for grabs, with the top three winners receiving USD 5,000, USD 3,000, and USD 2,000 respectively.

Participants also have the opportunity to join a vibrant community of developers across Africa and network with seasoned experts to support their career journey.