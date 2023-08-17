Minister Bright Rwamirama has said Ugandans are still consuming too little milk.

The state minister for animal industry at the ministry of agriculture noted that, “The per capita consumption for World Health Organisation for normal human beings is 200 litres, Uganda we are at 64 litres now.”

According to statistics, Uganda has a population of 45.8 million. This would be a good consumer base and market for many of the locally produced goods including milk but unfortunately this is not the case.

Currently the country produces 3.4 billion litres of milk with one billionn litres going to waste due to lack of capacity to process it.

However, since households depend on less than a dollar on daily for survival, milk is a luxury that they cannot afford.

A litre of processed milk costs between shillings 3,300 and shillings 3,500 while the ordinary unprocessed litre is between shillings 1,500 and shillings 1,800. This is far above what most homes with four to six members can afford.

In response to this challenge, Rwamirama says the government has set out some mitigation measures that can help solve the problem.

” The government has put the following measures in place. One is to increase milk production so that we have enough for everybody. Number two to improve the quality of the diary products along the value chain, three is to do a campaign every june of every year we do a campaign in a different region and that is why we have moved from 40 per capita to 64″

Uganda aims at selling over 800 million litres of milk to foreign markets but with it being a highly perishable product, the authorities are looking for alternative markets to avoid loss.