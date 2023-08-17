Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, the commander of the UPDF land forces, has asked Congolese nationals in Mwalika valley, East DRC, to support the joint operation shuuja between the UPDF and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which is terrorising their areas.

Gen Muhanga was in North Kivu, Beni territory, Karuruma, and Kalibuli village on a working visit with Congolese nationals.

Congolese residents praised the ongoing joint operation of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) codenamed ‘Operation Shujaa’ for bringing peace and security to their communities.

In a public meeting held on Wednesday at Kalibuli village, the Congolese locals requested the UPDF Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga to deliver their thanks to the President and Commander-in-Chief H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his counterpart of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) H.E Félix Antoine Tshisekedi for working together to defeat the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorist

Various speakers enumerated the positive changes brought by operation shujaa in their area. The Beni territory chief of works, Muse Kakule said, “There can’t be development without peace, but now with this peace, roads can now be done. We are working on the Beni -Butembo road to facilitate free and easy movements for trade and development. We thank you, UPDF and FARDC for enabling this to happen.”

Relatedly, Matara Tembeya, the representative of the Beni territory Chief in Karuruma urged his fellow Congoleese to support the Operation Shujaa to have total peace in their area. “UPDF and FARDC need our support, let us join them, they have done a great job. We must unite and push the terrorists out of our area”

Lt Gen Muhanga thanked the civilians for their support that has enabled the joint forces to defeat the ADF in Ituri province especially in the areas of Tchabi, Kainama, Kambi ya Yua, Boga, Malibongo, Zunguluka and Malulu.

“We are now focusing on Mwalika valley here, we need your full support to chase the ADF from here.” he said.

According to the joint forces, Mwalika valley is a stronghold of the ADF which is used for reception and training of the ADF recruits under the watch of senior ADF commanders Amigo and Mulaalo.

Mulaalo was recently put out of action by the joint forces early this year while Amigo, has on several attacks survived narrowly. The joint forces have put their main offensive efforts in Mwalika valley to rid the areas of all terrorists.

Lt Gen Muhanga was in the company of Maj Gen Dick Olum, the overall Commander Operation Shujaa and FARDC Senior operational commanders in North Kivu Col Gilbert Bakavuo, task force commander of Beni, Col Munanga, the joint operations coordinator, Col Makela, sector three commander Col Rizza Ibazza later visited the troops and tactical commanders.