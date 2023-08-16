The video presentations that normally circulate on the social media that are made to throw light on the exploitative and imperialistic nature of the West in their dealings with Africa are not only good, informative and educative, but they are also awakening.

For example, there have been video presentations that have served to help us to appreciate how the West has continued to exploit Africa. These presentations go on to demonstrate to us how the West has deliberately turned the African continent into a collection of laughable bunch of nations due to the West’s exploitative and imperialist policies.

The case for Africa couldn’t have been stated any better than what these scholars of global geopolitics do paint to us all.

However, in my view the greater concern for us should be in how Africa can depart from the state of affairs that the lady has painted about the relationship between Africa and the West.

Now that we fully know the pervasive and wicked intentions of the West in dealing with the African continent, now that we know how our continent is being exploited and played, what are the practical steps or actions that we are taking to ensure that we wean ourselves of this lope-sided imperialistic relationship with Africa?

It is another thing to have the insight of diagnosing and talking yourself horse about the problem, but as history has demonstrated, it seems to be a different issue for one to be able to act or apply the correct and necessary solutions to avert or address the diagnosed predicament.

It is high time that we start asking as to why, the Researchers, Scholars and the African leaders have only continued to devulve themselves in analysing the African predicament, but always falling short of providing solutions to Africa’s problems?

Africa’s political, social and economic situation in the global setting won’t be improved upon by mere studies or impressive presentations. These have been made already before and no one should feign ignorance of how the West has exploited and impoverished Africa.

For how long then are the Africans going to continue to lament about their relationship with the West?

Expressing our consternation and disenchantment about the behavior of the West towards Africa while we continue to be the very conduits and many times the cohorts working with the imperialists agents of the West won’t offer much relief for Africa.

Currently, there is a general moral uprising in Africa against the West particularly America and France who have been seen as having entrenched themselves in the geopolitics of many African countries. Many African countries in West Africa who were former colonies of France have in the recent years shown their indignation with the policies of France towards the African nations.

This disenchantment has resulted into several military putsches and the current shifts of political and military allegiances from the West to Russia that are happening as we speak.

The interesting reality on the ground however is that although there seems to be excitement and support within the population of several West African states for the call to dump those country’s dealings with the exploitative France in exchange for Russia which has promised dealings based on mutual respect and fairness, we continue to see reports of the heart wrenching catastrophies of tens of thousands of African migrants making desperate and usually fatal attempts to cross the treacherous Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

What we don’t see or haven’t seen yet are any attempts by the African migrants from the countries of Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Chad, Libya, Burkina Faso or Guinea making similar treks to Russia or China, the new found friends of those countries.

Is it not paradoxal that although the Africans are busy stirring up hatred for the West in their countries on account of the West being exploitative and imperialists, the same Africans continue to risk their lives as they flee from their own countries while they try to reach the shores of the countries of the West!

If Africans are to be taken seriously in their current quest for self determination and emancipation they ought to start walking the talk. If you have finally come to the realization that the West is bad and have never wished anything good for Africa, then the only thing to do is to work towards winning yourselves from the West.

You must work towards cutting that umbilical cord that seems to be joining you with the West and through which the exploitation of your life blood is transported.

You can’t condemn your tommentors and exploiters while at the same time you are again pleading for their budget support for your economic development.

—— Edward Baliddawa