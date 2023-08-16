The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has produced two suspects in Kabale Magistrate’s Court for illegally mining sand along River Kiruruma in Kitumba Village, Kabale Municipality in Kabale District.

The suspect was charged contrary to Section 157 (a) (i) of the National Environment Act, No.5, 2019 and Regulation 23 and 29 of the National Environment (Wetland, River banks, and Lake Shores Management) Regulations, 2000.

The suspect, a one Bekunda Dan and others were arrested by NEMA for illegally mining of sand during the NEMA operation in Western Uganda.

A field operations team from NEMA arrested and charged Bekunda Dan the proprietor alongside Paul Ahumuza, the operator of the wheel loader, before Kabale Magistrate’s Court.

Other suspects are still at large and are being hunted by NEMA enforcement team.

Kabale magistrate, Racheal Tabaruka adjourned the matter to September,7, 2023.

The NEMA legal team worked together with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to produce evidence against the accused.