Personal and body care product company, Movit Products has in one of the ways to reduce on the number of women giving birth without essential items donated hampers to expectant mothers as well as those with babes.

This is part of campaign dubbed “Baby Junior Gifting Hands Initiative” through which the company is giving back to the community.

According to Kitenda Robert Goobi , the head of Marketing Africa at Movit Products limited, they have already donated items to expectant mothers at a number of health facilities.

He said this was part of the company’s efforts to give back to the community as well as customers who have supported it for many years.

“It is our role as corporate organizations to support the reduction of maternal and infant mortality in Uganda by recognizing the importance of maternal healthcare. Giving back to communities where we operate is a key pillar in our CSR and collaborating the ministry to drive the safe motherhood initiative is a great platform for us to partake in while we implement some of the pillars that are valuable to the business,” Ggoobi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nankumba Josephine , a nurse at Kajjansi Healthy Centre IV said the gift hampers have come at the right time as they receive many cases of pregnant mothers who come to the facility for maternity services without any essential item.

“We are happy that Movit has been able to respond to this problem by providing these items to mothers . We have hope that these will not only ease our work , but will play a bigger part in improving babies’ lives.”

The campaign worth shs100 million will give back to mothers and babies around the country.