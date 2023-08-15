The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has said that the Uganda government was well aware of the repercussions that would emanate from the Anti-Homosexuality law, and is prepared for it all.

The speaker was addressing members of parliament during plenary on Tuesday.

“I don’t know why you are panicking as if the country is going to shut down, we made a decision here and when we were making that decision, we knew it would have repercussions, and we are prepared and strong about the decision we made as a house,” he said.

“The moment we show any signs of weakness and panic, it means we don’t know what we were doing, we knew threats would come, please be calm,” he added.

Tayebwa said the Ministry of Finance of the Executive will give an update to Parliament on if they intend to do anything in line with reviewing the budget.

Recently, the Minister of State for Finance, Henry Musasizi said that they intend to review the budget process, urging that emoluments will be affected in the process.

The government insists that the loan ban from World Bank will not force it to make a U-turn on the anti-gay law. President Museveni vowed that the country will survive.