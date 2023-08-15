Police in Greater Masaka has arrested Aloysius Kyeyune, a 66-year-old peasant over alleged murder of his wife.

The suspect, is said to have hacked his wife, Gladys Nassazi aged 40, to death over conjugal rights and cheating.

The incident happened on August 8, at around 4pm in Kyambogo village, Nyabitanga sub-county in Ssembabule district.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the couple is said to have had a toxic relationship and sleeping in separate rooms.

”On the fateful day, the suspect picked a hoe and hit the victim on the head, killing her instantly,” Enanga said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has since been established that the motive of the killing was established to be jealousy, after the suspect accused his wife of denying him, his conjugal rights and cheating on him, with other men in their marital home.

Enanga has condemned the marital murder, noting that police does not tolerate such acts.

”The victim died in a violent manner, after she was hit with a hoe on the head. We cannot tolerate such violent acts in relationships and the wider community.” the mouthpiece said.