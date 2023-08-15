The Judiciary has deployed 96 of the newly appointed judicial officers and transferred 74 others in its effort towards fostering a more efficient and effective court system.

The 96 include six registrars, five assistant registrars and 85 Magistrates Grade one

The Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny – Dollo, says the new deployments are geared at strengthening the capacity of the Courts to settle disputes in a timely manner and promote the rule of law.

“We believe that the new deployments of 96 new Judicial Officers and the transfers will not only enhance the efficiency of our courts but also reinforce public trust in the judicial process. This move aligns with our mission to efficiently and effectively administer justice,” Dollo said.

While releasing the transfer list, the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu stated that the transfers and deployments have been informed by caseload and the fulfillment of the Chief Justice’s promise to extend judicial services closer to the people.

With the new Magistrates, many courts have been fully operationalized.

The new courts include Toroma, Ishongororo, Busesa, Ndaija, Ruhama, Karugutu, Omoro, Kicheche, Kyankwanzi, Amudat, Maracha and Nyadri.

The other areas that have equally benefitted from the deployments are Atiak, Mulanda, Hakibale, Kisinga, Kakindu, Kyangwali, Kiyunga, Kyanamukaka, Kigumba, Kasanda and Kyarusozi.

Langa is optimistic that with these numbers at the magisterial level, the lead times for case disposal as well as backlog in the magistrates courts will significantly reduce.

The magistrates courts now have 457 Officers in the recently expanded structure.

These include 91 chief magistrates, 10 senior principal magistrates grade one, 20 principal magistrates grade one; 33 senior magistrates grade one and 303 magistrates grade ones.

The deployments are with immediate effect, while the transfers are with effect from September, 1 2023.