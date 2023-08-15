The Ministry for ICT and National Guidance has announced the launch of Uganda’s digital transformation roadmap, a comprehensive strategy that will shape the nation’s technological landscape for years to come.

The roadmap will be unveiled on August 17, 2023, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary for the ICT ministry, expressed the vision for a Uganda where every citizen, regardless of their location or socio-economic status, will benefit from digital services.

The ICT sector in Uganda has shown impressive growth, with an average growth rate of 14.8% and contributing 9% to the GDP.

“The Ugandan ICT sector, is not merely a subset of our economic landscape; it is the driving force behind our nation’s socio-economic surge, “she said.

These achievements are a result of strategic policy decisions, infrastructure expansion, and dedicated individuals who have worked towards increased internet penetration and the launch of e-services.

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) highlights the potential of ICT, with a mere 10% increase in broadband penetration leading to a 1.4% growth in a nation’s GDP.

With this in mind, Uganda’s digital transformation roadmap seeks to provide concrete steps, key enablers, and achievable milestones over the next five years.

This approach ensures a solid foundation for digital ambitions while remaining adaptable to future technological advancements.

Dr. Zawedde noted that automating government procurement processes through Electronic Government Procurement strengthens systems against human error, inefficiencies, and corruption.

“While our Digital Uganda Vision sets the aspirational goals in alignment with our overarching Vision 2040, this roadmap lays out the concrete steps, the key enablers, and the milestones we aim to achieve over the next five years,” said Zawedde.

She said by embracing ICT-driven transparency, every taxpayer’s penny is accounted for.

Furthermore, economic competitiveness is a critical pillar of the roadmap, with the aim of establishing a robust digital economy that can compete globally, attract investments, foster innovation, and create sustainable job opportunities for the youth.

By launching this comprehensive strategy, the government demonstrates its commitment to shaping Uganda’s technological landscape and propelling the nation towards a digitally inclusive future.

