By Victoria Mk. Atino

Traditional banking, as we know it, involved physically visiting banking institutions and enduring long queues for transactions. However, with technological advancements, the financial sector has experienced tremendous innovations, giving rise to what we now call FinTechs.

These FinTechs encompass mobile banking apps, and online payment platforms, including popular ones like Mobile Money PayWay, Beyonic, Xente, Numida, Tugende, and Pebuu. All these innovations share a common goal of enhancing efficiency, seamlessness, and cost-effectiveness in the delivery of financial services.

FinTechs have had profound impact including but not limited to shaping the future of finance, nurturing emerging markets, and enhancing accessibility to financial services.

Uganda’s burgeoning youth population, which constitutes the largest demographic continues to steadfastly adopt technology and digital innovation. This has further propelled the expansion of Fintechs and subsequently fueling economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have also experienced significant growth in facilitating easier access to finance, promoting financial inclusion, and reducing costs of operations, among others.

Digital transformation like any other development however is not without challenges. Establishing a harmonious equilibrium between these streamlined innovations and vital elements like security, privacy, financial stability, and safeguarding is of utmost importance.

All stakeholders within the value chain play a significant role not only in creating an environment conducive to FinTech growth but also in minimizing associated risks.

Notably, the Uganda Bankers Association is finalizing the revision of the industry’s code of conduct and ethics. This initiative, set to launch in September, is part of the broader effort to address challenges arising from innovative financial services. This was highlighted by Sarah Arapta, the firm Chairperson during the Annual Bankers Conference held at Serena Hotel.

In essence, FinTechs represent the convergence of technology and finance, setting the pace for a bright future and the form of money as we know it.