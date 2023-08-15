Absa Group has reported resilient results in an increasingly challenging operating environment during the first half of 2023.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Absa Group said their well-diversified franchise helped mitigate the earnings impact of the increasing strain on consumers in South Africa, which is Absa’s largest market.

Headline earnings in South Africa declined 17%, given elevated credit impairments, while earnings for regions outside of South Africa, collectively known as Africa regions, almost doubled.

“Our deliberate diversification strategy stood us in good stead in the first half of 2023, given weaker economic conditions and significant pressure on consumers in South Africa,” said Arrie Rautenbach, Absa Group Chief Executive Officer.

“We will further diversify going forward by deploying resources and capital into attractive growth prospects on the continent which provides a natural performance hedge for the group, while continuing to invest in South Africa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The group’s underlying performance during the period is reflected by 16% higher pre-provision profit, which is profit before setting aside money for bad debts, tax and other items.

“We are executing consistently against our strategic focus areas, as we strive to become a leading Pan-African bank. This is evident in the continued progress we have made against key targets,” said Rautenbach.

“We are particularly pleased with our return on equity of 16.7% and with our cost-to-income ratio improving further to 49.8%, driven by solid revenue growth,” said Jason Quinn, Absa Group Financial Director. “We remain well capitalised to fund growth opportunities,” he said.

Absa continued to grow as a primary partner, with a focus on building its transactional business through investments across its businesses, notably in private and Wealth, youth propositions, bancassurance and business banking during the period.

“We are seeing tangible progress in becoming the primary partner for our customers, which is shown by improved client experience, accelerated customer growth and solid deposit growth,” said Rautenbach.

Customer numbers grew 4% to 11.8 million, while customer deposits increased 11% to R1.2 trillion.

New-to-bank retail transactional account sales increased by 23% in South Africa, with active customers in Absa Regional Operations (ARO) up 16%.

According to the group, Absa continued to invest heavily in technology and its digital journey yielded value across the franchise, with the group’s digital customer base growing across retail and corporate segments.

Digitally active customers increased 10% to 3.5 million.

The effects of slower economic growth, increased interest rates and consumer strain were evident in the performance of the group’s retail businesses in South Africa.