Police in Adjumani have arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly hitting a colleague with a blow that killed him instantly during an argument.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the incident happened at Biyaya village in Adjumani town council when 13-year-old Rashid Kawawa, a pupil had an argument with Alimo Mazarawo.

“Kawawa ended up hitting up the colleague with a blow which was fatal and caused his death. We have the 13 year old primary pupil detained in juvenile cells. We shall take him to the juvenile court for alleged murder,” Enanga said.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, Police in Nakaseke have arrested a 23-year-old peasant for killing his 11-month step son.

Enanga said the incident happened at Mwangazima village in Nakaseke district when Rogers Wafula who has been cohabiting with the child’s mother, Nakanwagi Katushabe for two months tricked her and killed the step son.

“On August, 9, the couple went to the garden to harvest maize but at around 10am, Wafula asked his wife to return home to prepare lunch and left behind the 11-month son behind in the garden. The step father later picked the son and hit his head on the ground killing him instantly,” Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said whereas Wafula told the wife that the son had fell to the ground and died. A postmortem as part of the investigations indicated that the boy had a broken neck.

“ He was arrested and is being charged for murder.”