In a marked departure from the past, Uganda’s political parties are recognizing the significance of diaspora politics as a potent strategy to garner support.

As the 2026 polls draw near, political parties are actively engaging with their overseas constituents to mobilize backing.

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) exemplified this trend, with key party members currently congregating in Toronto, Canada for the 2023 NRM Canada Chapter symposium aimed at strengthening party ties in the diaspora.

The NRM has undertaken efforts to strengthen its bond with party members operating beyond the borders of Uganda with the ongoing symposium in Toronto serving as a platform for high-ranking party officials to delve into internal party matters and explore potential investment opportunities within Uganda.

Attended by numerous NRM members residing in Canada, the event underscored the party’s commitment to fostering unity among diaspora-based members, as emphasized by Fred Kinene, Chairperson of NRM Canada Chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are working to consolidate unity among our party members in the diaspora, to enhance our collective strength and purpose,” Kinene said.

During the symposium, Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Isanga Nakadama urged Ugandans living abroad to contemplate investing in their homeland emphasizing the potential impact such investments could have on national development and employment creation for fellow citizens.

Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda echoed Nakadama’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of diaspora recruitment in strengthening the party’s ranks and subsequently fostering investment within Uganda.

Judith Nabakooba, Minister for Lands, and NRM member Rogers Mulindwa echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the potential for diaspora involvement to drive positive change in the country.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Canada, Joy Ruth Acheng, encouraged the NRM Canada Chapter to harness available opportunities, reassuring attendees of the embassy’s commitment to providing necessary support.

Achenge’s remarks underscore the significance of diplomatic collaboration between Uganda’s overseas representatives and its political parties.

The ongoing engagement of Uganda’s political parties with their diaspora communities marks a significant evolution in political strategy.

The NRM’s current efforts in Toronto exemplify the party’s determination to leverage the diaspora’s potential in shaping political narratives and forging developmental pathways.

As parties intensify their engagement with their international members, the convergence of interests between homeland politics and diaspora investments becomes a pivotal factor in shaping the nation’s trajectory.