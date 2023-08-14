After a grueling day on the course, golfers stormed the 19th hole experience at the first round of the Singleton Match Play Challenge with mixed feelings, but rest assured that it was going to be a good night.

The remarkable day of golf was seasoned with a touch of denim elegance, as participants donned their finest denim outfits, stepping into the 19th hole with style and flair.

Golfers that made it to the second round, turned up to celebrate their victory, while those that didn’t make it, decided to put the bad golfing day aside and dived into the 19th hole offerings by Singleton.

The event proved to be a seamless blend of golfing prowess and entertainment. As guests walked in, they were welcomed with amazing cocktails to uplift their spirits.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the delicious dinner, golfers took advantage of the special bottle offers from the fully stocked Singleton Bar giving golfers an unforgettable bottle serve experience, complete with the perfect chocolate pairing sip & snack service all in exciting formation.

Besides the bottle offers, the golfers were also spoiled for choice as they had an array of themed cocktails to choose from, depending on one’s mood.

“Bringing together Singleton and golf was a stroke of genius, and Round One has exceeded our expectations. This is merely the opening; as the tournament progresses, the competition will intensify, and the Singleton experience will continue to captivate,” said Christine Kyokunda, Singleton Brand Manager.

The night was further adorned with cheers and camaraderie as accolades were bestowed upon the exceptional winners in the subsidiary category. Notable triumphs included Martha Babirye and Kin Kateba, who won accolades for the nearest-to-the-pin that was put at hole 12. Likewise, Lukia Nalwoga and Lawrence Walakira also won trophies for the Longest Drive in the women and men’s Categories respectively on hole 18.

Other winners of the night included Samuel Ssejaka who playing off handicap 13 scored 34 points winning the Seniors trophy for round one, Charles Mubiru and Alexander Matsiko, who topped the men’s group A and B respectively.

Nevertheless, the pinnacle of the evening was the unveiling of the matchups for Round Two, scheduled to unfold on 26 August. A spirited round of applause filled the air as intriguing pairings were unveiled, captivating the enthusiastic audience.

In his remarks, Entebbe Club Captain Walusimbi Seruwano, who couldn’t hide excitement after thrashing Club Chairman Eng. Jacob Byamukama, earlier in the day, congratulated all winners, and urged all golfers to be part of the series through the subsidiary category.

“It was tense on the course, and I am glad we made the best of it. Me and my partner played as a team, and we played a very calculated game. I thank our esteemed sponsors for making this possible. I thank Singleton for a splendid 19th hole experience; I am sure many people were looking forward to the experience for the glamour, but most importantly to celebrate their victory, or get some relief after a grueling day on the course! Thank you, our other partners; Uganda Airlines, CFao, Dstv, and NCBA bank.”

The anticipation is palpable as unique duels like emerged from the drawing board. The saga continues with Round Two of the Singleton Match Play Challenge, slated for Saturday, August 26.