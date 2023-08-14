Police have summoned the Buwekula County Member of Parliament, Pascal Mbabazi together with the Mubende LC5 chairperson, Muhereza Michael Ntambi for questioning over their alleged role in inciting violence that led to the murder of a couple in Mubende over a land dispute.

Last month, Milly Naava Namutebi and her husband, Abudallah Kayizzi were attacked and killed in a land wrangle at Kirwanyi village, Kiruuma sub-county in Mubende district at around 8am as they went to the garden with their two children.

The two children survived.

Five people have been arrested and charged to court over the murder and attempted murder.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the two leaders are accused of having fueled and incited acts of violence that later led to the gruesome murder of the couple.

“The crime investigations and crime intelligence teams have summoned the Member of Parliament and the LC5 chairperson for statement recording over alleged acts of conspiracy to murder and violence. Some of these local leaders had their relatives who were tilling on this land and participated in the murder,” Enanga said.

He explained that whereas the area MP and the LC5 chairperson didn’t participate in the gruesome murder , some of their relatives were actively involved, adding that investigators seek to record statements from them to help in their investigations.

“We want them to explain allegations that they incited the squatters on this land to attack Naava and her husband.”

Enanga said an LC3 chairperson, Steven Ahimbisibwe has already recorded a statement in this regard.

The murder

According to investigations, on July, 30, when workers of Milly Namutebi, the land lady for a piece of land measuring three square miles went to till the land to prepare for the upcoming rains, they were blocked by squatters led by Benjamin Tumusiime.

It is alleged that Tumusiime’s group later asked the workers of Namutebi to tell her of an upcoming meeting to help resolve the land wrangle which had been organized the following day on July,31.

“The workers informed the land lady Naava that Benjamin Tumusiime had invited her to see how they could get to an understanding on how they could go ahead with tilling their gardens. When the land lady together with her husband, Abudallah Kayizzi went to meet Tumusiime, the group had already prepare for them. They made an alarm and phone calls inviting other squatters with sticks, pangas, bows and stones,” Enanga said.

He noted that the land lady and her husband were killed on the spot as their two children fled the scene.

The police spokesperson said whereas five people including Benjamin Tumusiime, the prime suspect were charged and remanded over murder, 11 other people are being looked for over their participation in the murder.

“We are looking for 11 others who participated in the murder. They are part of squatters mobilized by Tumusiime and relatives to some of these local leaders to participate in the murder.”

Enanga noted that the land in question covers 12 villages.