The Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja has urged leaders and locals in Busoga sub-region to utilize available resources within their means to uplift themselves from the current poverty.

Nabanja said Busoga has enormous resources that can help locals uplift themselves from poverty but noted they are not being utilized.

She made the remarks while speaking during the close of a prayer week, seeking divine intervention for unity, forgiveness, and development in the region.

Top leaders from Busoga subregion came together in collaboration with religious leaders to close a prayer week, seeking divine intervention for unity, forgiveness, and development in the region.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Busoga Consortium for Development, aims to consolidate the fruits of leadership and promote cohesion for the betterment of Busoga’s economic and social landscape.

The prayer week, which made its debut last year, returned with the theme “Consolidating the Fruits of Leadership: Cohesion for Busoga Consortium Development, Institutional Strengthening, and Socio-Economic Recovery.”

Its primary goal is to foster unity and collaboration among the people of Busoga, ultimately leading to substantial economic transformation through shared social, political, and economic objectives.

Ministers, local leaders, and residents firmly believe that collective prayers will play a vital role in unifying the people of Busoga, thus catalyzing development efforts across the region.

They maintain that by rallying behind common goals, they can channel their efforts into programs aimed at alleviating poverty and improving the overall living conditions of the community.

The inter-denominational prayer gathering held at Namayingo district brought religious leaders from various faiths, including Protestants, Catholics, Muslims, Adventists, Orthodox, and Lutherans, among others, lead the congregation in prayers for the region’s growth and prosperity.

A recent report from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) revealed that Busoga sub region was one of the poorest in the country.

Busoga political leaders led by the first deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga say lack of an industrial park in the area, market for the sugarcane, threats of eviction of people from wetlands have contributed to the increased levels of poverty in the region.

Kadaga said Busoga just like Karamoja needs a special program to address the needs of people in their area especially the increasing levels of poverty amongst most households which has crippled development for the past few years.

Bishop Paul Samson Naimanhye of Busoga diocese who led the service said he has high hopes the joint prayers will help address the problem of poverty in Busoga but also create unity amongst leaders which will help them serve their electorates well.