By Merrylyn Ninsiima

In a society that prides itself on being a secure sanctuary for the younger generation, recent developments in the drugs law appear to contradict lofty promises of protection and security.

I have observed the terrible impact of increasing demands and tensions on students under the age of 18 while walking the halls of Ugandan schools.

In a desperate attempt to traverse the hazardous seas of societal expectations, many vulnerable individuals have turned to drugs such as alcohol and marijuana, informally known as weed.

In our relentless pursuit of academic excellence, children are frequently dragged into a relentless competitive environment.

They encounter pressure from every angle – the weight of family expectations, the relentless push to achieve at all costs, and the constant fear of failure that looms like a shadow.

These young minds, still in the throes of development, find themselves grappling with emotions and challenges that exceed their tender years. The result? A dangerous spiral into substance abuse as a misguided coping mechanism.

One cannot ignore the multifaceted role society plays in this disheartening narrative. We, as adults, must acknowledge the very real struggles these young souls face.

The societal fabric, once woven with the threads of compassion and empathy, now appears to fray under the strain of unattainable standards. The younger generation, with their unique set of trials, requires a tailored support system that considers their evolving needs.

It is imperative that we acknowledge their distinct problems, distinct from those of the previous generations, and respond with understanding rather than condemnation.

Within the confines of familial structures, another layer of pressure emerges. The weight of parental expectations, financial constraints, and aspirations for upward mobility can be an overwhelming burden for young minds. Striving to meet these expectations, adolescents often find themselves grasping for solutions in the face of despair.

It is not a justification, but rather a sombre insight into the motivation behind their choices. Our task is not to judge but to extend a helping hand, fostering an environment where communication thrives and alternatives are explored.

As the labyrinthine corridors of academia become increasingly competitive, the culture of relentless achievement infiltrates the psyche of the youth. There is no room for error, no allowance for stumbles.

In this unforgiving terrain, many succumb to the allure of substances that promise temporary respite from the ever-mounting pressure.

The cycle perpetuates itself as these substances become crutches, leading to abuse that spirals out of control.

The younger generation is suffering. They bear the weight of a world that demands more than they can give, driving them to extreme measures.

A call to action resounds, urging us to reshape our society into one that listens, understands, and supports. This requires a paradigm shift, an evolution in our approach to education, familial dynamics, and societal expectations.

The rising trend of substance abuse among Uganda’s youth is a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked societal pressures.

It is imperative that we reevaluate our priorities, fostering an environment that values mental and emotional well-being as much as academic success.

As the pillars of this society, we must recalibrate our attitudes, extend a compassionate hand, and collaborate to create a nurturing haven where the younger generation can flourish without resorting to destructive coping mechanisms.

The choice is ours – to perpetuate a cycle of despair or to pave the way for a brighter, healthier future.