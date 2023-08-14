Fort Portal City was ablaze with excitement as the MTN Tooro Kingdom Masaza Cup 2nd Edition came to a captivating close at Buhinga Stadium on Saturday 12th August 2023. The stage was set for both exhilarating bicycle races and intense football matches, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats.

Kyaka Falls short as Mwenge South emerges victorious

In a heart-pounding showdown that pitted defending champion Kyaka County against the resilient Mwenge South, football enthusiasts witnessed a gripping clash that would ultimately decide the fate of the prestigious Tooro Kingdom Masaza Trophy. The tension was palpable as the teams took to the pitch, each vying for supremacy.

Mwenge South’s Mukasa Wafula emerged as the star of the match, delivering a stunning performance in the first half. His double score, with two exceptional goals, set the tone for Mwenge South’s dominance. Despite Kyaka’s valiant efforts, they fell short, unable to thwart Mwenge South’s offensive prowess. The final whistle echoed with a scoreline that crowned Mwenge South as the champions, sealing their triumph with a 2-1 victory.

Burahya claims third place in penalty shootout

The race for the third-place position brought an intense battle between Mwenge North and Burahya. Both teams exhibited their determination in a match that saw each side scoring one goal in regular time, leading to a tense penalty shootout. Burahya’s skillful performance in the penalty shootout secured their victory with a score of 5-3, firmly placing them in the third-place spot.

Mwenge South’s sweet victory

Mwenge South’s remarkable journey through the tournament culminated in a triumphant victory, earning them the coveted Tooro Kingdom Masaza Trophy. Their championship title was accompanied by a cash prize of 5 million Shillings, generously awarded by tournament sponsor MTN Uganda. This momentous win was a testament to Mwenge South’s exceptional skills and unwavering determination.

Kyaka dominates in both categories

The festivities weren’t limited to the football field; the bicycle races added another layer of excitement to the event. Kyaka County shone brightly as Kato William and Ssempija Aziz emerged as winners in the sports and ordinary bicycle categories, respectively. Their impressive performances earned them cash prizes of 1 million and 1.5 million Shillings, highlighting the dedication and training that propelled them to victory.

The winners attributed their success to rigorous training and preparation, with Ssempija emphasizing the importance of consistent effort. Kyaka’s dominance in the bicycle races further underscored their prowess and determination on the sports stage.

As the dust settles on the exhilarating Tooro Kingdom MTN Masaza Cup 2nd Edition, Mwenge South stands tall as the football champions, while Kyaka County celebrates their bicycle race triumphs. The event showcased remarkable athleticism, unwavering determination, and the true spirit of sportsmanship, leaving a lasting impression on both participants and spectators alike.