Elders in Teso have handed General Muhoozi Kainerugaba symbols of power as they welcomed him in the sub region.

Muhoozi was on his way to Soroti where he is expected to spend two days two-days and preside over a number of community events.

Hundreds of residents flocked Kongunga primary school play ground to welcome the first son and presidential advisor.

ADVERTISEMENT

He arrived at around 11am and was received by Parliament Speaker Anitah Among, her deputy Thomas Tayebwa and members of parliament from across the country. The MPs had earlier converged in the region for Speaker Among’s thanksgiving.

Upon arrival, a team of elders handed Muhoozi symbols of power including a traditional chair and a shield. The ceremony was presided over by the speaker of parliament Anita Annet Among.

Among used the event to appreciate the head of state for supporting her bid for speakership.

Muhoozi regaled his audience with memories of serving in the region during the LRA insurgency. He thanked the people of the region for choosing peace.

The general handed a cheque of shillings 240 million to Koena sub county SACCOs before proceeding to Soroti city. He will hold more community meetings there on Tuesday, including a football match before a baraza.