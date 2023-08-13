In a bid to inspire a sustainable environment and foster a friendlier housing sector, the eagerly anticipated Homes and Gardeners Expo 2023 is taking place, this weekend,12th and 13th of August, at the picturesque Sheraton Gardens.

This year’s theme revolves around the vital concept of sustainability, bringing together experts, enthusiasts, and industry leaders to explore innovative ways to create eco-conscious living spaces and promote environmentally-friendly practices. From energy-efficient home designs to eco-friendly gardening techniques, the expo promises a wealth of information for attendees interested in making a positive impact on their living spaces and the planet.

Following the eventful Green Economy Summit, that happened on 9th August, Visitors will immerse in a range of interactive exhibitions, all centered around fostering a sustainable lifestyle. Experts will share insights into the latest advancements in eco-friendly materials, renewable energy solutions, and smart home technologies designed to minimize carbon footprints while enhancing comfort and convenience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The expo isn’t just about sustainable living; it also emphasizes the importance of cultivating a friendly housing sector. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with professionals from the real estate industry, builders, and architects who are committed to creating housing environments that prioritize community, inclusivity, and well-being.” Edwin Musiime the Director General, Green Economy East Africa & Chairman, Olim Group says.

Additionally, the Homes and Gardeners Expo 2023 will feature a bustling marketplace, where visitors can explore a curated selection of eco-friendly home and garden products. From solar-powered outdoor lighting to innovative indoor planters designed to maximize space, the marketplace will offer a plethora of options for those looking to incorporate sustainable elements into their homes and gardens.

The event also encourages networking and collaboration among attendees, aiming to connect like-minded individuals passionate about sustainability and friendly housing practices. By fostering these connections, the expo hopes to facilitate a broader movement towards creating greener, more livable communities.

With its focus on inspiring a sustainable environment and fostering a friendly housing sector, the Homes and Gardeners Expo 2023 is shaping up to be an unmissable event for anyone interested in the intersection of innovative design, eco-conscious living, and community-oriented housing solutions. Mark your calendars for August 12th and 13th to be part of this transformative experience at Sheraton Gardens.