At least four people died on spot while three others sustained serious injuries after a truck they were traveling overturned several times in Kassanda along the Mubende-Mityana road on Sunday morning.

According to the Wamala region police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Kawala Racheal, the accident happened at around 3am at Myanzi trading centre in Kassanda district.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that a black Fuso Fighter motor vehicle, registration UAY 415C, loaded with matooke and heading towards Kampala from Mubende, experienced a brake failure. The vehicle lost control and overturned, resulting in the instantaneous death of four occupants and injuring three,” Kawala said.

Whereas the identities of the injured are not yet known, she identified the injured as Grace Nambusi, 40 a resident of Kikajo, Namasuba in Wakiso district, Bright Patrick,34 a resident of Kibiri- Busaabala in Wakiso district and Lydia Nadunga, 42, a businesswoman from Kalerwe in Kampala.

Kawala said the injured have been rushed to Mityana hospital for medical attention whereas the bodies of the deceased have been transported to Kassanda Health Center IV mortuary, awaiting postmortem examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The motor vehicle involved has been towed to Myanzi Police Station pending an Inspection of Vehicles (IOV) assessment.”

“ This tragic accident underscores the vital importance of responsible driving. Drivers are reminded not only to operate their vehicles prudently but also to ensure the maintenance and functionality of critical systems such as brakes before embarking on their journeys.”

The accident adds to the many on Ugandan roads in the past.

For example, in the previous week, a total of 405 accidents were registered around the country in which 99 died and 325 sustained serious injuries.