The Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among has summoned a litany of Members of Parliament at her splashy country home in Ayereyere Village, Kamutur Sub-County in Bukedea District for a retreat.

According to sources, the speaker who is having Thanksgiving festivities in her constituency, also will be expected to have a sideline meeting with the MPs who as said to be about 300 in number.

The MPs have been pooled from the House without limit to their party affiliations.

It is reported that the same group will be phased into the Muhoozi Movement event that happens on Sunday in Teso region, while Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is also expected to be part of Among’s festivities.

Among , a former FDC stalwart joined the National Resistance Movement about a decade ago and has been informally praised by President Museveni as a good mobiliser.

Her ability to bring together a big cluster of MPs from all political parties can not be written off, as it could be the beginning of a political masterclass.

Already some sources claim that she is the one causing loose strings in the National Unity Platform due to her silent works aimed at wooing the party’s legislators to Museveni’s wings.

Notwithstanding, the events in Bukedea come at a time when she is undergoing turbulence that came with the botched LC5 by-elections where certain elements alleged to be her errand boys were arrested following a presidential directive.

Although President Museveni did not necessarily indicate who he was after, political analysts and some leaders have argued, the purge in Bukedea was aimed at her.

The Thanksgiving, therefore, has also been billed as an opportunity to re-baptise herself, as well as rekindle her support in the area, especially given the timing at which such an event comes!