Uganda is currently facing difficulties in its efforts to get off the financial grey list of the Global Financial Action Task Force (FATF) due to issues related to anti-money laundering and terrorist financing.

Despite recent efforts to tighten regulations, Uganda remains among the 24 countries with the highest deficiencies in enforcement.

Failure to make improvements could result in Uganda being moved to the “Black List”. Other countries on the grey list include South Sudan, Jamaica, Pakistan, and Yemen.

While Uganda has made progress in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, it has not fully implemented FATF recommendations.

The Executive Director of the Finance Intelligence Authority, Sydney Asubo, believes Uganda could be removed from the grey list by February 2024 if certain concerns, such as capacity building and real-time access to company information, are addressed.

“This requires URSB to build the register of beneficial owners and these registers can be easily accessed to law enforcement agencies especially the Uganda police, Uganda Revenue Authority and Inspectorate of Government and sector regulators such as FIA,” he said.

He expressed confidence that between now and when the next assessment will be done, the country would have resolved some of the issues.

Being blacklisted would subject Uganda to increased scrutiny and delays in international transactions, negatively impacting the country’s economy and society.

Additionally, when a country is blacklisted, countries or other financial jurisdictions may block some transactions if they cannot ascertain the source or destination of the money or prove that it has nothing to do with money laundering.

The Ugandan government is committed to enforcing compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regulations.

The Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija, emphasized the need to address weaknesses in frameworks and regulations at both the national and international levels.

“These risk assessments examine and analyze the threats, the vulnerabilities and the risks which our country is exposed to. Criminals exploit weaknesses in sensitive and institutional frameworks, both national and international and take advantage of any gaps in the unregulated sector to launder their ill gotten things,” he said.

He said the government of Uganda is a signatory to several international conventions and protocols and has gone ahead to ratify most of them. This, he said, has helped the country in addressing issues with international cooperation.

“On the domestic front, all the relevant legislations related to the illicit financial action task force predicate offences to money laundering and terrorism financing have been criminalized, “he said while officially launched the Money Laundering & Terrorism Financing National Risk Assessment (NRA) and Terrorism Financing Risk Assessment for the Non-Profit Organisations Sector in Uganda (TFRA) 2023.2023 Report.

The report on money laundering and terrorism financing in Uganda revealed that corruption, fraud, tax crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and smuggling were key predicate offenses.

Banks, money service businesses, real estate, casinos, and dealers in precious stones and metals were identified as sectors commonly exploited for money laundering.

The FATF expects Uganda to continue implementing its action plan to address strategic inadequacies and to improve supervision of financial institutions and designated non-financial firms and professions.

Addressing technical flaws in the legal framework and ensuring timely access to beneficial ownership information are also key tasks for Uganda.

It is crucial for Uganda to address illicit financial flows to avoid detrimental effects on the economy and hindered development.