Under the cover of darkness, at approximately 3:00am on Friday, the tranquil silence of Bwaise was shattered by an audacious burglary attempt that sent shockwaves through the community as three suspected thieves forcibly entered an electronic arcade shop along the Bwaise – Kawempe highway.

However, their plans were promptly interrupted by a group of vigilant street children who happened to witness the unfolding crime and immediately reported to the nearest Police station.

Accounts from the whistleblowing street children we spoke to affirmed that they were quick to spring into action to alert the police of the unfolding incident.

However, they were met with skepticism and disregard upon seeking assistance and were accused of being idle disturbers’ hence facing physical assault in the hands of police.

Following confirmation and affirmation by police, at the robbery scene was one other street child found in the shop who recounted a harrowing tale of being coerced into participating in the crime alleging that the thieves whose identities were concealed behind ominous black robbery masks manipulated and threatened him into joining their ranks offering monetary incentives, when he resisted, the criminals resorted to violence, eventually compelling the child to become an unwilling accomplice.

Authorities, including the police and concerned residents, swiftly converged on the scene, surrounding the targeted shops in a bid to contain the thieves.

However, their efforts to apprehend the culprits did not play out as expected.

The thieves, it seemed, had barricaded themselves from within, effectively blocking access and evading immediate capture.

The uncertainty of whether the suspects managed to escape or remained concealed within the premises added to the growing unease, police broke through the front doors in a desperate search for the elusive criminals with tear gas deployed in an attempt to dislodge the suspects from their hiding places, despite all the measures, the thieves managed to elude capture, leaving authorities grappling with a sense of frustration and the community on edge.

As dawn broke over Bwaise, questions lingered regarding the identities and whereabouts of the elusive thieves.

The incident has exposed a community grappling not only with criminality but also with underlying tensions and allegations of police misconduct. In the aftermath of this brazen burglary attempt, Bwaise stands united in its demand for justice and security.