In a decisive move to address the alarming surge in road accidents, the Ministry of Health has recommended the urgent reinstatement of breathalyzers.

The ministry’s decision comes as part of a comprehensive strategy to curb the increasing number of accidents caused by intoxicated driving.

The reintroduction of breathalyzers aims to deter individuals from getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol, thereby enhancing road safety and reducing preventable accidents.

The move has garnered support from various stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies and public safety advocates.

The immediate effect of this reinstatement is expected to contribute significantly to a safer road environment for all.