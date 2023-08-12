Keddi Foundation has reiterated its commitment to stand with the vulnerable as it committed billions of shillings to support and care for patients with cancer and heart-related complications.

Steven Eric Kedi, the head of the foundation announced today, that up to USD 1.2 million has been set aside by the non-profit to pay for emergency operations for patients in the two categories.

The fund is part of the larger USD 10 million that the foundation together with its international partners earmarked for dierent causes including supporting children’s education, natural disaster response, and health interventions in dierent parts of the country.

Keddi, a business magnate, Minister of God, and philanthropist, together with his wife Anna and the leadership of the Keddi Foundation on Friday delivered Shs 35 million to the family of Henry Kizito, who needs urgent heart surgery.

Henry Kizito, aged 6, was weeks ago diagnosed with an Atrial Septal Defect (hole in the heart), a condition he’s believed to have been born with.

His parents had been in and out of hospital and spent millions of shillings treating what they thought was an infection until the heart condition was confirmed in June.