Political analysts speculate that the World Bank’s funding decision may be tied to the current nation’s bend towards Eastern powers.

With President Yoweri Museveni’s recent participation in the Russia African summit and the growing ties with China, political analysts anticipate that this could be raising eyebrows for the western world to start the influence.

International political analyst Dr. Sam Kazibwe says that more than thirty African countries have stronger laws against homosexuality, raising questions as to why Uganda was singularly targeted.

While the signing of the anti-gay law has been cited as a catalyst, political scholars assert that this move might also serve as a stern response to Uganda’s burgeoning ties with the Eastern world, which has raised eyebrows in Western circles.

Dr. Sam Kazibwe believes, “We know that for many years we had played the American violin for more than thirty years. We have engaged in many missions outside Uganda largely because the west wants us to be there not because we want to be there, however of late, our actions as a state, have started showing that we are leaning towards the east, China and Russia.“

Bugiri MP Asuman Basalirwa argues, “Their communication is also based on lack of appreciation of the law. I have read their communication and they are saying that the law commands Ugandans to report people engaged in acts of homosexuality.”

Analysts highlight the need for the Uganda Government to navigate these new dynamics strategically, as they predict potential challenges for the local shilling against the dollar in the coming months.

Dr. Kazibwe says, “The effect of decisions like these, go beyond the direct money you receive in your pockets.”

Amidst the shifting tides, experts express optimism, emphasizing that Uganda could seize this moment to reshape its economy with careful preparation like it was before in some eastern world countries.

Dr. Kazibwe says, “There are countries that at one time decided not to take loans of IMF and World Bank in the far east crisis of the 70’s. The Asian Tigers said no to the loans and said enough is enough. They suffered in the short term and in the longer term, they were able to benefit.”

MP Basalirwa thinks the same, “I am looking at this as an opportunity for us to do a lot of introspections, find ways of managing our resources and understand that now we can no longer to world bank for support, but without the World Bank, how do we survive? I have advised before, let’s look for partners elsewhere, lets engage the Arab world, the middle east and some other friends and in that we will be able to find resources and close the funding gap.”

As observers closely monitor the situation, questions arise about why Uganda appears to be singularly targeted among more than 30 African countries with laws against homosexuality.

Veteran politician Wasswa Lule says, “You can see power moving from the west and towards to Russia to a certain extent and to China and other countries like Iran forming blocs.”

Asuman Basalirwa, the prime mover of the anti-homosexuality law, remains defiant, “Why do they have a problem if Ugandans are criminalizing homosexuality? Just Like the US criminalizes polygamy, so do we criminalize homosexuality and that’s democracy because it’s what the people want.”

While politics can’t be ruled out, following the recent refusal to renew the UN human Right office mandate, critics warn of tough times ahead.