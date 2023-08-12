Police in Zombo district are investigating an incident in which an angry community attacked and torched over 100 houses from three villages in retaliation for the murder of a tea cooperative union chairperson.

According to police, Jimmy Okello aged 61 years, the chairman of Tea Co-operative Union Zombo was murdered by unknown people in Akanukuma village near Kagera river valley on July 10 at around 8:30pm.

The deceased was a resident of Gwokonyeri village, Abanga parish, Akka Sub-county in Zombo district and was waylaid while on his way from watching football match at Ayaka Primary School play ground located in the same Akunukuma village, Abanga parish, Zombo district.

It is said that the deceased was waylaid together with two other people identified as Charles Ongewun and Ivan Rwothomio Anewa who escaped the attack by the perpetrators.

However, in the morning of August 11 at around 8:00am, people believed to be relatives of the deceased revenged by attacking three villages namely Gwokonyeri, Akor and Agulu and burnt over 100 grass thatched houses, destroyed banana plantations, looted properties and injured one person identified as Oduburu.

This matter was reported to Zeu police police station where a team of police officers were dispatched and documented the scene.

In a statement by the West Nile regional spokesperson Josephine Angucia, it’s alleged that the deceased could have been killed as a result of a long standing land dispute between Jupadaa clan and Jupacheno clan.

Apparently, no arrest has been made yet as the named suspects are on the run but police is tracing for them.

The joint security agencies have deployed security operatives in the three villages to ensure that this does not happen again, and police have urged members of the public to respect the right to life by not taking it away illegally.