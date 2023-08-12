Minister of ICT & National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, has called on the new board of the National Information Technology Authority of Uganda (NITA-U) to accelerate the complete digitalization of all government programmes by 2025.

This objective is aligned with the National Digital Road-Map, which aims to enhance internet accessibility across all sectors, even in remote areas.

Baryomunsi emphasized the vital role of digitization and technology in the country’s transformation, highlighting NITA-U’s successful performance since its establishment in 2009 as the leading agency in this field.

“Today Digitization and technology remain central in the transformation of this country. As the new Board you have a lot of work to do in spearheading the digital transformation drive and you have our support,” he said.

Dr. Hatwib Mugasa, the executive director of NITA-U, welcomed the appointment of the new board, expressing gratitude to the Ministry of ICT & NG for its leadership during the absence of the board.

“I thank the Ministry of ICT & NG for the leadership provided at the time when we had no Board. We look forward to tapping into your experience as we work to digitize the Nation,” he said.

He acknowledged the board’s diverse expertise and looked forward to leveraging their experience as NITA-U works towards digitizing the nation.

The board will be chaired by Alexander Kibandama, a legal expert and advocate of the High Court with extensive experience in ICT and Digital transformation.

Kibandama extended his sincere thanks to Minister Baryomunsi for entrusting the board with the responsibility of guiding policy and strategies to transform Ugandan society.

Kibandama lauded NITA-U’s accomplishments, such as the National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI), the MDA internet extension project, and recent price reductions.

He expressed his commitment to leading and supporting these initiatives, which are vital for enhancing service delivery in the country.