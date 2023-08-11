Singer Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin’s attempted Ghetto coup against a gladiator and President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is proving harder every passing time, despite the latter being out of the country.

Alien Skin got himself on the wrong side of a section of his fans when he made some comments against Bobi Wine’s favour and asked Museveni for a collaboration.

It has been days now, and the bloodless coup is yet to register any gains on his ( Alien Skin) side.

After he fell out bitterly with promoter Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex over the Nkwacho festival shenanigans, Alien Skin announced that he will “take” his show to Bobi Wine’s One Love Busabala beach.

He added that he was already set with preparations and only waiting to communicate the date for the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alas, the administration of the beach was not willing to play any games with him, they immediately released a communication citing that the venue is only available for weddings and birthday parties.

“One Love Beach has not been booked for any music concerts this year,” a communication reads in part.

This leaves Alien Skin stuck with another battle with NUP supporters, who have started digging out his dirty linen.