When it comes to showcasing the heartbeat of Ugandan sports, NBS Sport consistently steps up to the plate.

Recently, sports reporter Brian Asiimwe embarked on a journey to Rwanda to cover the Afro Basket Women tournament, and his experience is nothing short of captivating.

From the meticulously organized tournament by FIBA Africa to the sheer quality of basketball on display, the event lived up to its billing as a top-tier continental competition.

Brian shared, “It was everything I hoped it would be.”

The Afro Basket tournament held a treasure trove of highlights that left an indelible mark on Brian’s perspective as a sports reporter. The Gazelles’ thrilling victory against the 11-time record winners Senegal stands tall among these.

Describing the moment, Brian was enthused about the team’s confidence and belief that led to the game’s dramatic conclusion. Equally remarkable was the standout performance of Uganda’s Jannon Otto, emerging as the tournament’s top scorer and earning a spot in the all-star lineup.

Brian’s presence in Rwanda added a layer of exclusivity to NBS Sport’s event coverage. Through live updates on programs like “Lunchtime Sports” and “Sportlive News,” he provided real-time insights that enriched the viewer experience.

Not just confined to TV, Brian’s social media updates spurred engagement and conversations among the online community, further amplifying NBS Sport’s reach.

One of the highlights of Brian’s experience was his interaction with players, coaches, and sports personalities.

His interview with the Gazelles’ head coach left a lasting impression, where the coach’s emotional journey and pride in the team’s performance resonated deeply.

Brian also noted how Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame’s hands-on support inspired the host team’s spirited run.

Brian’s coverage undoubtedly made waves in Uganda’s sports community. His interviews with players and coaches allowed the Ugandan women’s basketball story to shine while creating visibility for the Gazelles and the tournament.

Behind the scenes, he uncovered rich stories he plans to share over time.