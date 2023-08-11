In the dynamic world of sports, victories extend far beyond the confines of the playing field. They reverberate through the hearts of fans, inspire crowds, and ignite a spirit of unity that transcends boundaries.

This spirit was palpable as NBS Sport took a meaningful step to honour the Gazelles, Uganda’s extraordinary women’s basketball team, in a night of celebration and appreciation.

Yesterday evening, the corridors of the Maze restaurant were abuzz with excitement as NBS Sport treated the Gazelles to a heartfelt dinner.

This gesture was more than just a culinary affair; it was a sincere expression of gratitude for the Gazelles’ exceptional performance in the AfroBasket Women tournament held in Rwanda.

Their unwavering dedication and remarkable basketball prowess had captured the hearts of a nation, and NBS Sport was determined to let them know that their efforts were celebrated not only on the court but also in the hearts of Ugandans.

The Maze UG, known for its warm hospitality, graciously welcomed the Gazelle Uganda team and a select group of invited fans to an evening of camaraderie and merriment.

The event was a testament to the power of sports to unite people, as it brought players, fans, and supporters together to bask in the glow of shared success.

The Gazelles’ journey in the recently concluded AfroBasket Women’s tournament resonated deeply with NBS Sport.

With their dedicated reporter on the ground, NBS Sport provided comprehensive tournament coverage.

Danze Edwin, Next Media’s Chief Marketing Officer, stated that the move aimed to give back to the Gazelle, a move they’re open to doing for all sports disciplines, “we are always ready to give back, and this was just the first of many.”

This celebration was more than a dinner; it was a demonstration of NBS Sport’s holistic approach to sports advocacy. While the station’s commitment to covering tournaments is undeniable, their appreciation for the athletes who pour their heart and soul into the game adds a unique dimension to their role.