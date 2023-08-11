The case against Minister Maria Goretti Kitutu took an unexpected turn today at the anti-corruption court as the she successfully pleaded that her human rights had been violated during arrest.

Kitutu, facing charges of misappropriation of Karamoja iron sheets, informed court through her lawyers that she had been mishandled by state agents during her arrest. In the miscellaneous suit 53/2023, Kitutu argued that she had been handled in an inhuman and degrading manner which compromised her chances of a fair hearing.

She further argued that the the state had denied her access to exhibits and other statements that she needed to prepare an adequate defence against the charges. She also claimed that she had become the victim of a malicious media campaign orchestrated by the state.

Though the prosecution implored court to strike out the application, accusing the applicants of mixing an independent civil suit in a criminal matter, court found the application sufficient as it aligns with what is clearly enshrined in Section 8 (1) of the Human Rights Enforcement Act 2019.

The presiding judge Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga therefore set Sept 14, 2023 for mention of the charges and gave the application’s respondents, the Attorney General up to September 19, 2023 to file responses upon which the hearing will commence.

Maria Goretti Kitutu is the minister for Karamoja affairs.