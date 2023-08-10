By Hadijah Mutesi

The Uganda Police Force on July 22, 2023 released a report that shows that crime rates in the country have increased by 20% in the past year.

The report, which was released on Thursday, found that the most common types of crime were theft, robbery, and assault.

The report attributed the surge in crime to a number of factors, including poverty, unemployment, and the proliferation of illegal guns.

“The high levels of poverty and unemployment in Uganda are driving people to commit crime,” said police spokesperson Fred Enanga. “And the easy availability of illegal guns is making it easier for criminals to commit violent crimes.”

The report also found that crime is more prevalent in urban areas than in rural areas. “Urban areas are more densely populated, which makes it easier for criminals to blend in and commit crimes,” said Enanga. “And there are more opportunities for crime in urban areas, such as businesses and homes that are more likely to be targeted.”

The police have said that they are taking a number of steps to address the surge in crime, including increasing patrols, cracking down on illegal guns, and providing more opportunities for education and employment.

“We are working hard to make Uganda a safer place,” said Enanga. “But we need the help of the community to do this. If you see something suspicious, please report it to the police.”

The report is the latest in a series of reports that have highlighted the problem of crime in Uganda. In 2022, the police reported that crime rates had increased by 15%. And in 2021, the police reported that crime rates had increased by 10%.

The surge in crime is a major concern for the Ugandan government. The government has said that it is committed to reducing crime rates and making Uganda a safer place for its citizens.