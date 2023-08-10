A nine-year-old pupil of Busabala Primary School identified as Moses Kusasira has drowned while swimming along the shores of Lake Victoria.

The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Busabala-Kazi zone of Makindye Ssabagabo Division, Wakiso District.

According to the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident was reported at 1:30pm, with Kibira Police authorities who promptly responded to the scene.

Available information indicates that Kusasira, had gone swimming with his six-year-old sister, Joy Angel Namanya, who is also a pupil of the same school.

“Tragically, Moses Kusasira drowned during their swimming activity, despite strong warnings from their father, Kyakuwa Moses, a 46-year-old boda boda rider, against swimming in the absence of an adult,” Owoyesigyire said.

A case of suspected drowning, which is now being investigated, has since been registered with Kibira Police.

According to Owoyesigyire, the scene of the incident was visited, examined, documented, and sketched by the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) .

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been transported to the city mortuary for autopsy, while Namanya, the survivor, has been taken to Mulago Hospital for further medical treatment.

”Statements have been recorded from relevant witnesses, including the biological father of the deceased. Ongoing inquiries are being conducted to gather additional information related to this incident.,the mouthpiece noted.

Following the incident, Owoyesigyire urged the public especially parents and guardians, to be cautious when children engage in water-related activities and to ensure their safety by providing proper supervision.