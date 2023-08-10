Singer Joseph Mayanja lias Chameleone and Susan Makula Bugingo the wife of pastor Aloysius Bugingo are among the gruaduands at Cavendish University this morning.

Jose Chameleon finally gets his chance to leap over fellow singers Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool by registering a degree in International Relations and Diplomacy.

The singer arrived at the university clad in his clue graduation gown and sky blue sash. He also entertained fellow graduands with the song Shida za Dunia.

Also notable among the graduands with Susan Makula Bugingo, the wife to Pastor Aloysius Bugingo who is graduating with a Bachelor’s in Journalism and Mass Communication.

We are yet to hear from Chameleone himself, as this is not the first time he is turning up in a gown albeit at a different institution.

In 2018, the singer showed up at Kyambogo University fully dressed up like a graduand, this got so many people talking, only for him to clarify later that he had been contracted to motivate graduands of Kyamnbogo University.

The singer also did the same in 2017, still at Cavendish University. Hence it could be possible he is at it again.