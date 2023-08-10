By Okello Samuel

Introduction:

We can’t change the price of fuel or how much it increases or decreases with the varying seasons. But we can help you get the most for your money and make every drop count. In today’s writeup, here are some ways to save by driving with fuel efficiency in mind.

Drive smoothly.

You may have asked yourself in the past: How can I drive more efficiently to save fuel? It’s been proven that heavy acceleration, abrupt braking, and speeding can lower fuel economy by 5 percent at low speeds around town, and over 33 percent on the highway*—something to keep in mind on your next commute or even road trip.

Keep filters clean.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacing a dirty air filter can help improve acceleration time by around 6 to 11 percent. A Genuine VW Air Filter helps protect your engine from impurities in the air during this time of year, including dirt, debris, and other dry or wet pollutants.

Engine maintenance.

Non festive seasons aren’t a time to slow down, so it’s important to keep an eye on your engine and general maintenance of your car. Regular service and repair of any problems immediately is always key to a long engine and car life. If your car is having dashboard warning lights, smoking, making unnecessary noises and has considerably lost power, then it is in need of a tune-up. Repairing the problem can help improve your fuel economy.

Proper tire pressure.

By making sure your tires are not over- or under-inflated, you will help cut down on fuel consumption. In fact, proper air pressure in your tires can help improve your fuel economy.

Avoid excess weight.

Keep your boot and back seat free of unnecessary or heavy items that will force your vehicle to work harder than it needs to. Be sure to unload any bikes, boards, cargo carriers, or other equipment for weekend or festive season activities when not in use.

Use Synthetic Oil or Oil That’s Technically Recommended For Your Engine

With the right oil, you can help improve fuel economy by 1 to 2 percent. Regular oil change can extend the life of your engine by so many kilometers. Come to S-Line Motors LTD for the oil that was engineered for your Volkswagen model.

Cruise control.

By maintaining a constant speed on major roads and in free-flowing traffic, your fuel economy will usually improve. A great reason to use cruise control.

Avoid idling.

When traffic strikes, it’s important to remember that you get 0 km per liter when you idle.

Don’t speed.

At speeds over 100km/hr, fuel economy usually decreases.

Be organized.

By avoiding several separate trips throughout the day, you can help keep your engine running warm and more efficiently. This calls for planning your routes to avoid unnecessary trips and reroutes.

Change with the seasons.

In addition to seasonal maintenance, there are fuel efficiency factors to consider with each season. From road-tip season to the holiday rush, our seasonal driving tips page is a great place to pick up some additional pointers.

Consult your owner’s literature.

For additional fuel-related information specific to your model, check out your Owner’s Manual.

CONCLUSION

When in doubt, there’s one thing that can always help contribute to fuel efficiency—regular maintenance according to your vehicle’s manufacturer-recommended intervals. If you own a Volkswagen and or Audi, schedule an appointment at S-Line Motors today and have our highly trained VW Techs perform the necessary service.

OKELLO SAMUEL

B.Eng. Automotive and Power Engineering

Technical Director

S-Line Motors LTD

Plot 6, Ojara Close, Mbuya

https://goo.gl/maps/bEGeVEN7tUVTqHnu8

0779745722 / 0708000888