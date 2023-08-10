The former Bishop for Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Dr George Tibesigwa has passed on at the age of 78.

His death has been confirmed by the Archbishop Steven Kaziimba, who through a statement noted that the emeritus bishop breathed his last on Wednesday at Mayanja Memorial Hospital, Mbarara City.

“Saddened by the passing of my brother Bishop George Tibeesigwa, who went to be with the Lord today at Mayanja Memorial Hospital, Mbarara. He served diligently as the Provincial Secretary of Church of Uganda.” Kaziimba stated.

It is reported that the former bishop has been battling dementia and other illnesses for some time.

Tibesigwa, was consecrated as the fourth Bishop of Ankole Diocese in 2007, replacing Rt Rev Elisha Kyamugambi.

He served in the position for three years until 2010 when he clocked the retirement age.

He was replaced by Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa who was enthroned on July 18, 2010.

Tibesigwa, has also served as a Senior Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs- South Western Uganda.

Meanwhile, the Ankole Diocese has said burial arrangements will be communicated later.