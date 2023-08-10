By Cindy Atieno and Adam Mayambala

The Addiction Prevention, Treatment and Care Providers’ Association of Uganda (APRAU) has expressed their concerns about the ongoing debate regarding the legalisation of marijuana and khat by the Members of Parliament, Government, and the general public.

These substances, known by various local names like “enjaga” and “miraa” have sparked discussions in Uganda. Against this backdrop, the association has emphasized the potential risks associated with legalizing these psychoactive substances.

The association brings together institutions in Uganda that are actively addressing addiction and mental health concerns.

As a key player in the field, they are raising awareness about the implications of legalizing marijuana and khat in the country.

APRAU calls for the consideration of the negative impact of substance use on public health during the bill’s deliberation.

The association advocates for maintaining marijuana’s-controlled status due to its adverse effects on individuals, families, and communities.

They suggest a complete ban on khat due to its lack of medicinal value.

APRAU urges stricter regulations for certain controlled drugs like tramadol, pethidine, and other psychoactive medications, given their accessibility and potential adverse effects if misused.

They recommend the decriminalisation of individuals with substance use disorders, along with increased collaboration and support for victims of substance abuse.

The press conference held by APRAU serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of legalising psychoactive substances.

As Uganda navigates this complex issue, their concerns underscore the importance of considering public health and societal well-being in the decision-making process of legalizing the use of Marijuana and Khat by the government.