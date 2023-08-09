By Jacklina Mutesi

A letter by the Secretary General of the Federation for Democratic Change (FDC), Matabi saw the party’s Spokesperson Ibrahim Semujju Nganda, sacked as party chief whip rather paving way for “a change in leadership” at-least according to his successor, Yusuf Nsibambi.

But who is Nsibambi, and what are his qualifications and background, that qualify him for such a pivotal role in the opposition? This was the focus of The Big Talk on Next Radio on Tuesday 8th August hosted by Canary Mugume.

A seasoned politician and legal expert, Nsibambi has been an active member of the FDC party for over a decade. His experiences range from participating in grassroots activism to holding key party positions.

Nsibambi’s legal background provides him with a nuanced understanding of constitutional and legal matters, which is crucial for navigating the murky political waters of the nation.

Throughout the conversation, however, it was apparent to any listener that this was a man concerned with the state of affairs in the nation, and that big picture perspective would inform his tenure.

Challenged by a listener on his “peasants in the countryside” phrase (as part of his efforts to clean up house, Nsibambi emphasised that genuine concerns of mismanagement, both financial and otherwise will be addressed in the Boardroom and not in the countryside with peasants. This did not sit well with some listeners)

Comments online were quick to remind him of his Political hobnobbing, openly admitting to casting his vote for National Unity Platform(NUP)’s leader Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi instead of his Party Leader, Patrick Amuriat, in the 2021 elections.

Quick to remind audiences that he was a founding member of FDC, and his various roles in the party was wool over listeners’ ears as the roundabout response did not answer the question, despite Mugume’s reiteration.

While Nsibambi echoed his focus on ‘the big picture’ and unity of opposition parties throughout the conversation, it is still unclear what he intends to do differently from his predecessor, to clean up house in FDC.

The ongoing rivalry in the FDC party can be largely attributed to the struggle for control over both financial resources and political power. Within any political party, the allocation of funds is a contentious issue, as it impacts the ability to campaign, organise events, and expand party influence. The quest for power further exacerbates this divide, as the different factions vie for dominance and the opportunity to shape the party’s direction.

They say, when elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers. The Electoral Commission’s recently released election roadmap requires FDC to start its voters’ journey to 2026, however that is not the case for many FDC supporters.

We simply hold our breath and keep our eyes, and ears on The Big Talk.