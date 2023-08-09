Two months after they stopped sending critical food aid to Ethiopia over concerns donations were being diverted from those in need, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) has decided to resume supplies in one region.

Tigray, in the north of the country, is in dire need after a two-year civil war, which ended last November, that led to the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians.

Incremental supplies have begun in Tigray under a new monitoring process, the WFP said on Tuesday, first with “15kg pre-packed bags of wheat to just over 100,000 people”.

Millions of people across the country are at a risk of severe food shortage.

USAid, which also cut food supplies to Ethiopia around the same time as WFP, told journalists on Tuesday that it had no plans to resume operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: BBC