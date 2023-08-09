By Hadijah Mutesi

The Minister of Works, Transport, and Communication, Gen. Katumba Wamala, has warned the public to be cautious while using Lake Victoria especially at night during the three months of June, July and August.

He said that the lake is especially dangerous during this time due to the high winds and rains that are common in the region.

Gen. Wamala urged the public to always wear life jackets when using the lake, and to only use boats that are in good condition. He also said that the government is working to improve safety on Lake Victoria by constructing more rescue centres and bringing in experts to inspect the lake and identify areas where rocks are located.

The minister’s warning comes after a number of accidents on Lake Victoria in recent months. In July, a boat carrying more than 100 people capsized in the lake, killing at least 30 people. In June, another boat capsized, killing at least 10 people.

Lake Victoria is the largest lake in Africa, and it is a popular destination for recreation and fishing. However, the lake can be dangerous, especially during the rainy season. The minister urged the public to be aware of the dangers and to take steps to protect themselves.

Here are some safety tips for using Lake Victoria:

Only use boats that are in good condition and that have life jackets for all passengers.

Avoid using the lake during night hours, when the winds and rains are strongest.

Be aware of your surroundings and stay away from areas where there are rocks or other hazards.

If you are caught in a storm, stay calm and head for shore.

If your boat capsizes, try to stay afloat and signal for help.

The minister said that the government is committed to improving safety on Lake Victoria. However, he also said that the public has a responsibility to be safe. By following these safety tips, you can help to prevent accidents and keep yourself safe on Lake Victoria.