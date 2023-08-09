Police have confirmed the death of a pupil from Nakhupa Primary School after a lorry the pupil was travelling in with others overturned at Kufu trading centre in Manafwa district last evening. At least 117 other pupils are nursing injuries at Mbale regional referral hospital.

The pupil has been identified as Thomas Naminayi, 16 years.

The lorry truck number UBJ 994J is thought to have been carrying 200 pupils when it lost control. The pupils were returning from a music, dance and drama contest. The lorry is registered to Bukusu Corporative Enterprise Ltd.

The driver of the lorry, Godmas Mamai, has gone on the run.

The government issued a directive against transporting school children in lorries in 2000. This followed two fatal accidents involving students from St. Henry’s High School in Kinoni, Masaka. Government recommended that school children be transported in buses or vans.

The education ministry directive further prohibited the transportation of school children after 8pm. However, there has been laxity in enforcing the directive.

NOTE: This article has been edited to reflect new information from Police.