Seasoned banker, Prudence Byarugaba has been appointed Chief Risk Officer and Head of Operational Risk at Standard Chartered Bank Uganda.

The bank made the announcement on Tuesday.

”We are pleased to announce the appointment of Prudence Byarugaba as our Country Chief Risk Officer and Country Head of Operational Risk at Standard Chartered Bank Uganda Limited.” the bank said in a statement.

Byarugaba spans a wealth of experience in risk management cultivated and engrained over the 20 years she has been with the Bank.

She has been serving as head of Credit as well as senior credit manager, Wholesale Banking at the bank.

Byarugaba joined Standard Chartered Bank under the International Graduate programme in 2003, rising through the ranks to become the Senior Risk Manager in Corporate Banking for two years, a role she held until her current appointment.

She previously served as Senior Credit Analyst under the Local Corporates, Commodity Traders and Agriculture, and Global Corporates Wholesale Banking business segments.

Byarugaba has also previously undertaken term assignments in the Standard Chartered Bank subsidiaries in Zambia, Kenya, and Tanzania within the Corporate Banking division, as well as with the Oil and Gas Credit Analysis and the Structured Trade Finance units of Standard Chartered in the United Kingdom.

She is a qualified mechanical engineer.