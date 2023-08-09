A study by Evidence and Methods Lab, a civic technology initiative working in the areas of access to information, accountability has indicated that the recent social media exhibitions have shown the power by the public to hold government and civil society accountable.

The study looked various sources including You Tube, Twitter and websites between April and June in which the Kampala pothole exhibition, the NGO exhibition, security exhibition and the Uganda health exhibition happened.

“The exhibitions showed that whereas it might seem quite easy to ignore those conversations online, on social media remains one of the few channels that Ugandans have to express their concerns. During the exhibitions there was pressure on government institutions to react to the concerns,” Michael Katagaya, the Team Lead at Evidence and Methods Lab.

Citing the Kampala pothole exhibition, Katagaya said the exhibitions highlighted the pressing challenges that many Ugandans face in getting the services they are entitled to from government .

“The campaign(pothole exhibition) brought attention to the poor quality of road infrastructure and the prevalence of potholes, posing significant risks to road users and the overall transportation system. Furthermore, it raised crucial concerns about the lack of accountability and transparency in the allocation and use of funds for road maintenance, signaling the need for responsible governance and efficient resource utilization. Through social media platforms like Twitter, citizens voiced their concerns, shared their experiences, and contributed to the discourse surrounding potential solutions. This collective involvement showcased the power of public advocacy and demonstrated the importance of fostering a sense of collective responsibility in the pursuit of effective and sustainable road improvements,” Katagaya said.

“The lessons learned from the campaign demonstrate the potential for public engagement and activism to drive tangible results and inspire positive change in addressing crucial societal issues.”

According to Katagaya, because of the exhibition, President Museveni directed the Ministry of Finance to release shs6 billion to work on Kampala potholes, noting this showed the power of social media in holding government accountable.

The Kampala pothole exhibition started by Cartoonist, Jim Spire Ssentongo saw Ugandans take pictures of potholes in the city and post them on their social media platforms to show their dissatisfaction about the state of roads in the country’s capital.

Health exhibition

In a similar manner, members of the public depicted the dire state of Uganda’s health sector by posting pictures on social media.

According to the study by Evidence and Methods Lab, the exhibition reached a sum of 10 million followers on social media.

“Through its strategic digital approach, the campaign empowered Ugandans to voice their pressing healthcare concerns and expectations, thereby catalyzing robust public discourse. It shed light on areas desperately in need of reform, unveiled allegations

of mismanagement, and identified potential opportunities for improvement and innovation,” Katagaya noted.

“As stories of patients being treated on hospital floors due to the lack of beds, or doctors resorting to use gloves as protective footwear made rounds on social media, it became impossible for these pressing issues to be ignored. The digital advocacy triggered by this campaign succeeded in elevating healthcare conversations to the forefront, putting pressure on stakeholders to respond and work towards a more responsive and sustainable health system.”

According to the study, amidst criticisms and alleged attempts to silence the campaign, positive actions emerged including parliamentarians discussing health sector issues, drawing from the real-life stories shared by their constituents, while activists demanded an increase in healthcare budget and better fund management.

NGO exhibition

The exhibition was started by investigative journalist, Agather Atuhaire but also supplemented by lawyer, Godwin Toko as they pointed out ills in the NGO sector in the country.

According to the study, the exhibition helped change the public perception towards NGOs but also the public to go to know more about the work of civil society organisations.

“Community empowerment emerged as another pivotal domain where NGOs are making a significant difference in Uganda. They are facilitating training and skill development, promoting participation in decision-making processes, and addressing structural inequalities,” the study says.

According to the study, the exhibition helped show the lack of transparency and accountability among a number of NGOs.

“A prominent concern within the NGO sector in Uganda is the perceived lack of transparency and accountability. This concern is underscored by several tweets, with some pointing out instances where an NGO refused to release financial records. Without transparent operation and accessible financial records, accountability becomes an uphill task, and the effectiveness of services offered remains questionable.”

The study also indicated alleged exploitation of vulnerable members of society like persons with disability.

“This exploitation, including low-wage labor, unreasonable work hours, and poor safety conditions, has dire consequences on the lives of these vulnerable individuals. The discussion on Twitter also brought forth allegations of poor working conditions for NGO staff, sometimes encompassing long work hours without appropriate compensation.”

The survey indicated that the exhibition helped to bring to light the many cases of nepotism in the NGO world.

“Another notable concern that arises from our analysis is the allegations of corruption and nepotism within the NGO sector. As NGOs providing preferential treatment to relatives of their directors were reported. Such practices not only undermine the integrity and perceived fairness of the NGO sector but can also lead to an inequitable distribution of resources and opportunities.”

Commenting about the exhibitions, Cartoonist Jim Spire Ssentongo said they helped to point out the key issues affecting Ugandans but urged those exhibited to take it in good faith but also be willing to change for the better.

“We did it( exhibition) in good faith and we do hope that the bedwetters ( the exhibited organisations) took the lesson. It is only because their beddings were smelling that we took them outside for a better atmosphere in the dormitory, otherwise we have no problem with them,” Ssentongo said.

“By the time someone exhibits you like that, they have had enough, they have spoken enough about potholes and can only lift up your mattress and leave their face to face with your potholes of shame. You lay down under bed that can no longer hide you as your mattress of sick hospitals is lifted up by citizens that have had enough of speech by the usual means that are easily ignored.”

He also scoffed at government entities and NGOs that claimed the exhibitions were personal wars by some members of the public.

“The most basic wisdom of ghetto thieves is that when you are being pursued, you also start shouting thief. That way, the big thief won’t get caught. This doesn’t hep the red-handed thief,” Ssentongo said equating to the talk of personal wars to a story of a ghetto thief.

KCCA spokesperson, Simon Kasyate said the pothole exhibition helped to highlight the many challenges that they face in fulfilling their mandate in the city.

“The pothole exhibition was just one of the many cries and issues that KCCA receives per day. You wake on a busy morning to repair potholes on sixth street only for a construction site to curve in and lives are lost or a market catches fire,” Kasyate said pointing to the challenges not limited to inadequate funding that KCCA faces.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyona said the health exhibition changed the perception of many in the health sector towards social media and the power it has.

“The exhibition changed the way most people in the health sector perceive social media. Some people had to get twitter accounts to see what was happening because they were clueless of what was happening and what we were telling them.”