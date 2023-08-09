In a significant development for Uganda’s private media landscape, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) made substantial progress on Tuesday in their efforts to address the presidential directive concerning government advertising allocation.

Following a referral by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anitah Among, NAB engaged with the Parliamentary Committee on ICT, which ultimately reached a solution pertaining to the exclusive allocation of government advertising to Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and New Vision.

The day saw fruitful discussions between NAB’s leadership and the ICT Committee, leading to a breakthrough in the ongoing matter.

After this pivotal engagement, the NAB Executive then headed to the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, where they held an engagement with the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi.

The progress is set to continue, with a series of high-profile meetings on the horizon. This Wednesday, NAB is scheduled to engage with the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja. This meeting is expected to provide further insights and perspectives on the matter, as well as explore potential solutions that align with the interests of both private media houses and Government entities.

The climax of these deliberations is anticipated on Thursday, with the long-awaited meeting between the NAB leadership and His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of Uganda.

This meeting holds the promise of addressing the directive comprehensively, taking into consideration various perspectives and potential implications.