Pearl Dairy Farms Limited, the manufacturers of Lato dairy products, has launched a new product line of complementary feeding solution for infants.

Named Lato Nadolac, the new product aims to support parents in the essential journey of weaning their babies off exclusive breastfeeding by introducing solid foods when the baby has reached six months of age.

“Lato Nadolac is a significant step forward in our quest to improve infant nutrition in UgandaWe understand the importance of introducing solid foods at the right time, and Lato Nadolac has been meticulously formulated to provide a nutritious and balanced diet for infants during this vital transition period,” said Bijoy Varghese , the General Manager at Pearl Dairy.

According to officials from Pearl Dairy Farms Limited, Lato Nadolac offers a seamless and convenient way to wean babies off exclusive breastfeeding by introducing them to solid foods.

They say the new product meets the highest standards of quality and safety, assuring parents of the best start in their baby’s early nutrition journey and is made in two delightful options to accommodate different preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product has one variant which is wheat-based, providing a nourishing cereal-based nutrition for babies, complemented by milk whereas the second one is wheat and banana, enriched with the goodness of real banana fruit, introducing a delightful taste while promoting healthy eating habits from an early age.

” Lato Nadolac will retail for shs2000 per 50g sachet making it a cost-effective solution that can positively impact the lives of many infants across the country. We believe that every child deserves a healthy start in life.By offering Lato Nadolac at an affordable price, we hope to empower parents to provide the best nutrition for their babies, contributing to the overall well-being and development of our nation’s future generation,” the Pearl Dairy General Manager noted, asking parents, caregivers and stakeholders in the country’s health and nutrition sector to embrace the new product.

Earlier this year, Pearl Dairy Farms Limited launched a new product line of fortified instant milk powder specially formulated for children between the ages of 3 and 5.

The product, called Lato Grow, is a premium quality milk powder that provides a rich source of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals needed for children’s growth and development.