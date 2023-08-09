The UPDF Joint Chief of Staff, Maj Gen. Leopold Kyanda has urged staff officers to value working together more.

“Overtime, it has been realised that the interaction or cooperation of two or more organisations, institutions, departments or even agencies produce a combined effect that is greater than the sum total of separate effects,” Kyanda said.

This was in his speech that was delivered by the camp commandant General Headquarters, Maj Gen Dr. Lucky Kidega at the opening of a four-day retreat of staff officers who form the core of the UPDF administrative corps at Oliver Tambo School of Leadership, Kaweweta, Nakaseke District.

The retreat under the theme: “Strengthening Synergy of Political Commissariat and other Stakeholders in enhancing conscious Discipline and Public Image of UPDF” was organized by the Political Commissariat.

Kyanda said the purpose of the retreat was to carry out an internal Audit, do a self-appraisal, and strategise on how to overcome the weaknesses as well as consolidate the achievements and re-emphasized the power of synergy to get tasks accomplished.

He called upon all UPDF personnel to ensure that the overarching mission of UPDF which is to defend and protect the people and their property, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Uganda, and ensure the inviolability of people’s rights, rule of law, governance in order to facilitate prosperity.

Kyanda reiterated the ethos of UPDF which includes an ideologically clear soldier, with a high level of professional competence and understanding of why he/she fights.

“It is our ethos that highlights the revolutionary methods of work in dealing with the day-to-day issues in Units,” he emphasised.

The convenor of the retreat Maj Gen Henry Masiko called upon the participants to fully exploit the different senior leaders that will address the gathering as well as interact and network to ensure synergy in the daily work of the forces.

The facilitators at the retreat will include different Chiefs like; Maj Gen Henry Masiko, Brig Gen James Kinaalwa, Brig Gen Patrick Mwesigye, Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, Brig Gen Hassan Kimbowa, Brig Gen Abudul Rugumayo, among others.

The participants are drawn from the various Chieftaincies that included; Personnel and Administration, Civil-Military Cooperation, Political Commissariat, Military Intelligence, Logistics and Engineering, Public Information Officers and Regimental Sergeant Majors.